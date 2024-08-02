Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,205 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 1,165 shares.The stock last traded at $28.51 and had previously closed at $28.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Grupo Simec Trading Down 8.1 %

Grupo Simec Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

