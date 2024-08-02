Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Director Sells $117,082.59 in Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 5.1 %

HWC stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

