Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 136 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup lowered their target price on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738,778. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $243.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total value of $4,125,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,677,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,391,698.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,015,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total value of $4,125,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,677,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,391,698.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,242 shares of company stock valued at $78,057,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

