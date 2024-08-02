Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 5,158 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 36.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.37. 1,953,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,013. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

