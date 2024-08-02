Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:AMP traded down $16.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $401.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $449.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.40 and a 200-day moving average of $419.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

