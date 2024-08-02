Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 1,626 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. 465,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,649. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

