Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 235 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet by 443.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,048. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 2.2 %

Fortinet stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $77.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

