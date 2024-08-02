Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 3,794 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,937 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 99,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 625,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of FFBC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.20. 275,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,608. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.01. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

