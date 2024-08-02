Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 3,794 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 52.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 65,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,285,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,446. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

