Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,738 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,163,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.98. 3,214,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

