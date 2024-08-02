Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ GEHC traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 457,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,083. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.