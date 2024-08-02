Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Stryker by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,449,000 after buying an additional 522,817 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $332.42. 819,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.52.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.11.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

