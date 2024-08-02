Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,438,000 after purchasing an additional 730,751 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,990,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,039,000 after purchasing an additional 798,015 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 623,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 593,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,699. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.