Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.42 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $558,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MetLife by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,788 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,133,000 after purchasing an additional 485,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,425,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $79.22. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

