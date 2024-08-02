Hancock Whitney Corp Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Oshkosh by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.71.

Oshkosh Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE OSK traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.94. 401,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.21. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

