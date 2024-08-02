Hancock Whitney Corp Has $500,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $7.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.34. The stock had a trading volume of 418,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.24 and its 200 day moving average is $258.36. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

