Hancock Whitney Corp Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.19. The company had a trading volume of 76,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,802. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.30. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $125.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.