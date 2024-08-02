Hancock Whitney Corp Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 213.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,755,000 after purchasing an additional 134,266 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after acquiring an additional 423,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $21,573,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 369,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 231,722 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,322. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $79.15.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

