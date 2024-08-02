Hancock Whitney Corp Has $800,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 112,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.04. 256,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.23. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.53.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

