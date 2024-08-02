Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,975,000 after buying an additional 1,516,975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after acquiring an additional 777,456 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,516,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,005,000 after acquiring an additional 154,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 141,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,966,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.80. 2,537,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,067. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

