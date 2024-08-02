Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,662,000 after purchasing an additional 79,659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 7,606.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 52,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,049,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,832,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Mercury General stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.85. 70,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,781. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

