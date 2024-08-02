Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 2,304 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

GNW traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 783,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,974. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,361,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

