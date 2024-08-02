Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.09% of EZCORP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 40.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 551,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 158,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.45. 347,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $285.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EZCORP news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $273,376.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,218.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

