Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases Shares of 5,885 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $28.91. 157,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,147. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $35.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

8.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

