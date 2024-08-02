Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 101 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,440. The firm has a market cap of $197.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.02.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

