Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,627 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,688,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,838,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AWK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.99. 479,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $148.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.41.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.