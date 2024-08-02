Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,726 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.62.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,312 shares of company stock worth $6,106,519 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. TD Cowen began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

