Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,980 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.05% of Ryder System worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Ryder System by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gallo-Aquino Cristina 425 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gallo-Aquino Cristina 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,129 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,226. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of R stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.52. 189,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,992. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.52. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.31 and a 52-week high of $143.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

