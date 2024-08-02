Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 51,462 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,462 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.06% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QAI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 97,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 123,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 69,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

QAI traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.81. 5,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,565. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $557.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

