Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 720 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after buying an additional 1,139,156 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after buying an additional 450,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DD stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,331. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $85.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

