Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 8,809 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE T traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. 19,055,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,660,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

