Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $1.30 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 58.4% during the first quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock traded down $65.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $607.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,114,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,272. The business has a 50 day moving average of $821.86 and a 200 day moving average of $826.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

