Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $353,000 Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WOR traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. 45,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,434. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.