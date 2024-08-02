Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $900,472.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,129,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,202 shares of company stock worth $9,387,374. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANIP. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,703. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

