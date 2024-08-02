Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1183 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Hang Lung Group Price Performance
HNLGY stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. Hang Lung Group has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $6.30.
Hang Lung Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Lung Group
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- DraftKings Shares Fall After EPS Beat, Lower EBITDA Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.