Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) PT Raised to $44.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Shares of HASI stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,920 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.