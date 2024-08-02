HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HONE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,248,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HONE stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.58 million, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

