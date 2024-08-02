Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Up 8.4% in July

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,078. The company has a market capitalization of $474.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.
