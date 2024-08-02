Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Up 8.4% in July

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,078. The company has a market capitalization of $474.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

