Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hayward Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.32. 370,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,225. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. Hayward has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAYW shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $598,283.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,274.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $598,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,274.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,599 shares of company stock worth $1,803,958. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

