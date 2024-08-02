HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Transcat in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRNS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk lowered Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $111.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 0.68. Transcat has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $147.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $176,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $176,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,215 shares of company stock worth $2,969,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

