H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.05 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ HEES opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.88. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $66.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on H&E Equipment Services

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.