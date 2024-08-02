H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.05 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.
H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 6.7 %
NASDAQ HEES opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.88. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $66.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
