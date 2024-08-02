Head-To-Head Survey: Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) vs. LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Magic Empire Global has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Empire Global and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A LM Funding America -58.81% -24.61% -22.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Magic Empire Global and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magic Empire Global and LM Funding America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global $1.77 million 6.29 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A LM Funding America $12.98 million 0.69 -$15.94 million ($4.14) -0.87

Magic Empire Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LM Funding America.

Summary

Magic Empire Global beats LM Funding America on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter. It also offers corporate services, which include accounting and financial reporting advisory, company secretarial services, internal control enhancement, investor relations advisory, and other consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

