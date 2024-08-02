Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$7.11 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.20.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 36.47%. The business had revenue of C$134.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7362525 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

In other news, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$136,070.79. In related news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 107,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$770,297.12. Also, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$136,070.79. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

