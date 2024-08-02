Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 33.3% annually over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -269.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

