Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) PT Raised to $25.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

DOC opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 342.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,883,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,038,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1,749.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 919,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 869,631 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,972 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.