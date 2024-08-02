Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Barclays

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HTLD. UBS Group cut shares of Heartland Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of HTLD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.42. 264,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $981.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.23 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

In related news, Director James G. Pratt bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

