Hedera Price Reaches $0.0635 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $66.34 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00039335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00013706 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,864,824,458 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

