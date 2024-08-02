Herald (LON:HRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,305.00

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,305 ($29.65) and last traded at GBX 2,290 ($29.46), with a volume of 55059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,265 ($29.14).

Herald Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2,796.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,203.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,118.54.

About Herald

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

