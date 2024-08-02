Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Herbalife’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Herbalife updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Herbalife Stock Performance

HLF traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 452,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,728. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. Herbalife has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at $821,522.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

