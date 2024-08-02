Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Shares Up 8.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 47.75 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.59). Approximately 118,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 54,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.55).

Specifically, insider Paul David Wheatcroft acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,348.86). Corporate insiders own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of £29.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4,300.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hercules Site Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

